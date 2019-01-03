Melania Braegelmann, 82, Richmond

January 15, 1936 - January 3, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Melania Braegelmann, age 82, who died peacefully Thursday at her home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. Tuesday morning at the funeral home.

Melania was born on January 15, 1936 in St. Martin, MN to Anton and Annie (Stang) Schmitz. She married Donald Braegelmann on September 22, 1958 in St. Antony’s Catholic Church, Regal, MN. Melania was a homemaker all her life and enjoyed quilting, crafting, playing cards, puzzling and word finds. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Christian Women, St. Jude Mission Circle and Catholic United Financial.

Survivors include her children, Mary (Rick) Garding, Elmer (Julie), Lucy (Dan) Garding, Anita (Randy) Albright, Norman, Ione (Dale Spohnholtz), Ann (Mike) Tear, Jean (Mike) Valentino, John (Seri), Jim (Angie); 24 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; siblings Sylvia Schmitz and Linus Schmitz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; an infant daughter; and 7 siblings.