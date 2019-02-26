Mel Fiereck, 92, Sartell

August 9, 1926 - February 25, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12PM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Mel Fiereck age 92 of Sartell who died Monday, February 25, 2019 at Country Manor Nursing Home in Sartell. The Rev. Eberhard Schefers will officiate and entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 2:30PM - 3:30PM on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Country Manor Nursing Home in Sartell for residents and from 5PM - 8PM on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Sartell and 1 hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 5PM Thursday evening at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Mel was born on August 9, 1926 in St. Cloud to Ignatius and Lorraine (Wagner) Fiereck. He married Patricia (Forcier) Fiereck on June, 24, 1952 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Mel was employed as a machinist at DeZurik Manufacturing for 29 years until retiring in 1991. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church and Machinist Union Local #623. Mel enjoyed bicycling, traveling, fishing and golfing.

Mel is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Linda (Michael) Holm of Plymouth, Pamela Vogel of Chaska, Michael (Phyllis) of Big Lake, Sheila (Joseph) Bethke of Buffalo, Patrick (Sheila) of Big Lake, Lisa (Kris) Friedrich of Sartell and Laurie (Doug) Rodewald of Maple Grove; 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; brother and sisters, Lorraine “Bebe” Warhol of Phoenix, AZ, Betty Haynes of Sierra Vista, AZ and Jerry (Audrey) Fiereck of Gilbert, AZ.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Nelson and a granddaughter.