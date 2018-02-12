Meeker County Officials Investigating Suspicious Death [VIDEO]

DARWIN -- Authorities are looking into the death of a man in Meeker County.

Sheriff Brian Cruze says they received a call of an unresponsive man in rural Ellsworth Township at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Cruze says the man, identified as 40-year-old Shawn Medley of Waverly, had been dead for some time and authorities believe he died somewhere other than where he was found.

Police say Medley was last seen in Wright County Wednesday. His vehicle was found abandoned in Litchfield early Saturday morning.

Cruze says the investigation into the cause and manner of Medley's death is still ongoing.

Anyone who had contact with or knows where Medley or his vehicle has been the past week is asked to contact the Meeker County Sheriff's Office at 320-693-5400.