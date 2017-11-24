Meeker County Farmer Hurt After Bulldozer Rolls Over Leg

LITCHFIELD -- A farmer is in the hospital after getting his leg trapped in the track of a bulldozer.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says the incident happened around 11:00 Friday morning. A report came in of a farm accident in the 58000 block of 300th Street of Harvey Township.

Cruze says 61-year-old Wayne Baumgartner of Litchfield was working on a bulldozer when his leg got trapped in the track as the dozer rolled backward. He was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.