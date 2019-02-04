Meeker County Crash Sends Windom Woman to Hospital

GROVE CITY -- Icy roads are being blamed for a Meeker County crash that sent a woman to the hospital Sunday night.

Sheriff Brian Cruze says 25-year-old Dominga Cortez of Windom was driving her SUV on Highway 12 west of Grove City when she lost control, went off the road and crashed into a line of trees.

Cortez suffered serious injuries and was taken to Willmar Hospital for treatment. A passenger in the SUV suffered minor injuries.  Five others in the vehicle were not hurt.

