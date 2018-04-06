St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me today for a radio town hall meeting on WJON. He talked about the information session that was held Wednesday night about what should happen with the old Tech building. Kleis suggested the meeting Wednesday is a grassroots group that is early in the process. He would like to know what will become of the old Tech building before the last graduating class at the old Tech building graduates in June of 2019. Listen to the conversation below.

Mayor Kleis joins me Friday mornings at 8:10 on WJON.