Maynard Moulzolf, 84, Foley

March 21, 1934 - August 2, 2018

Foley Funeral Home

Maynard Moulzolf, age 84, of Foley, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at the Foley Nursing Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Leo Moenkedick will officiate. Visitation will be from 9-11 AM at the church Tuesday morning. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery.

Maynard John Moulzolf was born March 21, 1934 in Alberta Township, Benton County, Minnesota the son of Michael and Anna (Ratka) Moulzolf. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1955-1958. On September 3, 1959, Maynard was united in marriage with Phyllis Sadowski at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church. Maynard farmed all of his life in Benton County. Over the years, he worked for Sachs Nut Company and Northern Ordinance in Minneapolis, drove milk truck and worked construction. During his retirement he worked for area potato farmers. Maynard was a past member of the Foley School Board. He moved into Foley in 2003 and enjoyed playing cards with friends, watching baseball, and listening to music.

Maynard is survived by his children: Cheryl (Dan) Knapek of Anoka, Randy of Foley, Jane (Dale) Ryan of Maple Grove, Charlie of Rice, Amy (Willy) Patefield of Maple Grove; grandchildren: Logan (Samantha) Ryan, Kelley (Dalton) Knapek-Buysse, Lisa Knapek, Lauren Patefield, and Adam Patefield; siblings: Marcel Moulzolf of Sartell, Michael Moulzolf of Foley, Dorothy Helmin of Foley, Mavis Konkol of Maple Grove, and Harriet Deppa of Blaine; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis; and brother, Myron Moulzolf.