Maxine M. Jost, 89, Belle Prairie

February 16, 1929 - December 18, 2018

Maxine Margaret (Doucette) Jost was born February 16, 1929 at her family home located on the Mississippi River near Belle Prairie, MN, to Irene (Gaboury) and Lloyd Doucette. Maxine grew up in Little Falls, graduating high school June 6, 1947. She married Edward Jost on September 10, 1949.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, December 22, 2018 at the Country Manor Chapel in Sartell. Chaplain Adam Sohre will officiate and interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 22, 2018.

Maxine and Ed lived in Alexandria from 1951 until they moved to St Cloud in 1970. Maxine worked as a telephone operator prior to starting their family. Later she worked part time as a waitress at the Viking Motel in Alexandria and in St. Cloud at the Kings Supper Club. She ended her career as a banquet manager at the Kelly Inn.

Maxine enjoyed walking, doing crosswords, playing Rummikub with neighbors, visiting with friends, driving friends to church and going to the casino. She lived in her home until May 10, 2018 when she moved to Country Manor. Maxine passed peacefully surrounded by family on December 18 at the age of 89.

Maxine is survived by a sister, Janet Pogatchnik of Lakeville, three sons; Charles (Jeri) Jost of Detroit Lakes, Steve (Mary) Jost of St. Cloud and Ron Jost of St. Cloud; 4 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; a son, James; a brother, Kenneth; two sisters, Susan Doucette-Kish and Cleo Brown.

The family is grateful for the loving care provided by Country Manor and the wonderful people at Centra Care Hospice.

Memorials to the Disabled Veterans of Minnesota are preferred:

DAV Dept. of Minnesota Foundation, State Veteran’s Service Building, Floor 3, St. Paul, MN 55155. https://davmn.org/foundation/