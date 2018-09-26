Mauer Sets Franchise Record In Twins Loss

The Tigers beat the Twins 4-2 Tuesday night at Target Field. Minnesota falls to 72-84 on the season with the loss.

Joe Mauer set a Twins franchise record by reaching base for the 3,073rd time in his career, passing Harmon Killebrew. Mauer finished 2-4 with two runs scored in the loss.

The Twins led the game 1-0 heading into the top of the eighth inning before Trevor Hildenberger gave up four runs in the inning to give the Tigers the lead. Kohl Stewart earned a no-decision for the Twins after pitching six scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out five.

Minnesota will host the Tigers again Wednesday night in downtown Minneapolis. First pitch is set for 7:10 on AM 1240 WJON.