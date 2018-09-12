Mauer Powers Twins To Tuesday Win

The Minnesota Twins beat the New York Yankees 10-5 Tuesday night at Target Field. The Twins are now 66-78 on the season with the win.

Twins first baseman Joe Mauer's grand slam in the fifth inning off of Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle proved to be the pivotal blast. Mauer finished with a pair of hits and four runs batted in.

Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco finished the game 3-5, and Jake Cave added a pair of runs batted in for the Twins in the win.

The Twins will host the Yankees again on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.