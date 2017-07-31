Mathilda “Tillie” Schaefer, 105, St. Cloud

June 26, 1912 - July 31, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, August 3rd, at 10:30 AM at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mathilda “Tillie” Schaefer, age 105, of St. Cloud, who died on Monday at St. Benedict’s Senior Community. Rev Tom Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday between 4:00-8:00 PM and on Thursday after 9:00 AM at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be at 6:00 PM.

Tillie was born June 26th, 1912 in Motley to John and Bertha (Wrede) Lorenzen. She married Art Schaefer on June 25th, 1935 in Staples. She went to Normal School at the age of 16 after graduating from High School. She began her teaching career and taught in various places here in Central Minnesota. She ended up graduating from SCSU in 1951. She will be most remembered for teaching 3rd grade at St. John Cantius Catholic School in St. Cloud. She was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church, Rosary Sodality and Daughters of Isabella.

Survivors include her sons, John “Jack” Schaefer, St. Cloud and Richard Schaefer (Diane) Monticello, 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson and son-in-law, James Janey, St. Cloud.

She was preceded in death by her husband, January 20th, 1979, daughter Judith Janey, April 2nd, 2014, 2 brothers and 5 sisters.