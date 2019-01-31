Mathew Hall Lumber in St. Cloud Has Been Sold

ST. CLOUD -- A family-owned lumber company that has been a part of downtown St. Cloud for nearly 130 years has been sold. Mathew Hall Lumber has been bought by Simonson Lumber .

A news release says Simonson Lumber intends to continue to operate at the current locations.

Mathew Hall made its first sale in July of 1889. They are still in their original location.

Simonson Lumber was established in 1913, with their first location in St. Cloud in 1927. They are also a family-owned business with a long history similar to Mathew Hall Lumber.

Mathew Hall, his father, and brothers migrated from Germany in 1882. Mathew Hall began working for Lieutenant Governor Charles Gilman who gave him lumber in exchange for wages. Mathew Hall rented, and later bought, two lots in downtown St. Cloud to start his business.

WJON News has messages into Simonson Lumber to learn more about the acquisition. Check back later for more details.