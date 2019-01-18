Massive Snowstorm Will Impact Parts of Minnesota

UNDATED -- Snow will begin in west central and southwest Minnesota after sunrise, and spread eastward during the day.

Heavier snowfall, with amounts of 6 to 8 inches, are expected along the Iowa border. Only light snow or flurries is expected as far north as the Twin Cities metro area, with cloudy skies in central Minnesota, as well as west central Wisconsin.

Temperatures will be cool for mid-January with readings in the single digits to lower teens.

The snow will end this evening with clearing skies overnight.

Lows tonight will drop below zero in west-central, and central Minnesota, with single digits above zero in west central Wisconsin.