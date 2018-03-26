Mary Schoffman Theisen, 62, St. Cloud

July 6, 1955 - March 25, 2018

A Memorial Gathering to celebrate the life of Mary Schoffman Theisen, 62, of St. Cloud will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Mary passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital with family by her side.

Mary was born on July 6, 1955 in St. Cloud to Frank and Mary Jane (Stringer) Schoffman. She grew up in the Avon area and graduated from Albany High School in 1973. She then attended and graduated from the St. Cloud Vocational Secretarial Program. She married John A. Theisen on June 7, 1980 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She lived all of her married life in St. Cloud and was a devoted wife and mother of three. After raising her family, Mary was employed as a paraprofessional for St. Cloud School District #742 and was currently at Lincoln Elementary.

Mary enjoyed her flower gardens, working with special needs children regardless of their ability. She also enjoyed going to the lake in the summer and treasured spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, John; sons, Allen of Waite Park, Paul of St. Cloud, Richard of St. Cloud; siblings, Marcia (Bill) Huls of Cold Spring, Bob (Mimi) Schoffman of Seoul, South Korea, Phil (Kris) of DeLand, Florida, Jim (Nancy) of Fridley; and many nieces and nephews.