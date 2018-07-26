Mary “Pat” Mealey, 97

June 28, 1921 - July 26, 2018



Services are pending.

Pat was born June 28, 1921 in Minneapolis to Riner C. and Gertrude (Lanars) Williams. She married Charles H. Mealey on May 20, 1944 at Fort Logan, CO. After WWII, they lived in Minneapolis and she was a teacher’s aide at St. Anne’s Catholic School for 10 years. They moved to Clear Lake in 1973 and she worked for Sears in St. Cloud for 10 years. She is a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake, a member of the Christian Mothers, Daughters of Isabella and was part of the quilters group at St. Marcus. Pat enjoyed quilting, painting, knitting, crocheting and sewing. She was an avid baseball fan of the Minnesota Twins and enjoyed the gathering of the Solo’s group in Palmer.

Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Dunn of Lantana, TX; sons, Jim (Terry Murphy) of Ely, Mike (Jane) of Mound and Tim (Sue) of Clear Lake; seven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles in 1997; brother, Paul Williams, sister, Helen Corrigan and son in law, Bob Dunn.