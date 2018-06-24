Mary Lou Braun, 87, Sartell

August 25, 1930 - June 22, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 29, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Mary Lou Braun, age 87, of Sartell, who died Friday, June 22, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice, in the presence of family members. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church.

Mary Lou was born August 25, 1930 in St. Cloud to Carl and Freida (Bettenberg) Larson. Mary Lou married Thomas R. Braun on June 6, 1953 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She was a graduate of the St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing, and spent more than 30 years in nursing at the St. Cloud Hospital (now known as CentraCare Health), the offices of Dr. Jerome J. Ballantine, and the Foley Medical Center in Foley. Mary Lou was also active as a Girl Scout leader for all five of her daughters, an active member of the Sauk Rapids Lioness Club, and a member of the Sauk Rapids Aristonian Club. She also volunteered extensively at the Sacred Heart Church Annual Bazaar and at the Benton County Historical Society. She enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time with her family.

Survivors include daughters and son, Virginia (James) Chaffee of Saugus, CA, Stephen (Martha) Braun of Nashville, TN, Bonnie (John) Scheel of Foley, Nancy Braun of Sauk Rapids, Jean Braun (Mark Kachelmeier) of Eden Prairie, and Mary Beth Braun of Sartell, ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Tom on July 25, 2005, and sisters Elizabeth A. Batdorf and June Rose Sowa.

Mary Lou’s family would like to offer their sincere heartfelt thanks to Quiet Oaks Hospice and CentraCare Hospice for guiding Mary Lou and her family on her final journey.