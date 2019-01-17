Mary Kuebelbeck, 76, Little Falls

February 10, 1942 - January 14, 2019

On Monday, January 14, 2019, Mary Kuebelbeck passed away at the age of 76 at her home in Little Falls. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, January 26 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding with Father David Maciej and Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 25 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny funeral home in Little Falls and on Saturday, January 26 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Holy Cross prior to the service. The burial will be held privately.

Mary was born on February 10, 1942 in St. Cloud, MN to Anthony and May (Hunt) Surowski. She attended school in St. Cloud and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. Mary was united in marriage to Allen “Al” Kuebelbeck on October 5, 1961 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Al and Mary were married for 54 years.

Mary loved being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Mary was an excellent cook, sharing her recipes for spaghetti sauce, cheesecake and pickles with her children. Prior to the death of her husband, Mary and Al enjoyed trips to the casino, fishing, gardening, canning and spending time with their family. They both loved celebrating the accomplishments and milestones of their children and grandchildren. Mary loved to entertain family and friends with great food and a pool party from time to time. Though Mary was employed over the years in positions that included bartending and retail, her primary job was that of mother, wife and grandmother. Mary was the backbone and support in facilitating the success of both her husband Al in his career; and their children in their pursuits. Mary had a generous heart, donating to many charitable organizations over the years. She was a member of the Harding Sportsman Club and Holy Cross Catholic Church.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Allen and her brother Michael Surowski. Mary is survived by sisters Toni Beltz, Margaret Merkling and brother James (Patty) Surowski. Left to cherish her memory are her children Lynn (Gary) Gadacz of Elk River, MN; Keith (Nancy) Kuebelbeck of Andover, MN; Kimberly (Matt Leisch) Moroni of Lindstrom, MN; Joel (Joan) Kuebelbeck of McGregor, MN; Leah (Kevin) Nelson of St. Joseph, MN; Jennifer (Ross) Wamre of Little Falls, MN; and Chris (Brent) Kuebelbeck Wittwer of Little Falls, MN. Mary will be missed by twenty-four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandchild.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN, the COPD Foundation, the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society.