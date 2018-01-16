Mary Kay (Feiden) Schwagerl, 87

December 11, 1930 - January 14, 2018

Funeral services will be at 11AM on Friday, January 19, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Mary Kay (Feiden) Schwagerl, age 87, who passed away at Sterling Park Health Care Center on January 14, 2018. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and private inurnment will be in Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls. Visitation will be from 9-11 on Friday all at the funeral home in St. Cloud. Mary Kay is survived by her daughter, Jean (Richard) Eisenschenk of Cold Spring, MN and Thomas (Cindy) Schwagerl of Backus, MN; grandchildren, Ryan (Heather), Amber, Tara (Jeremy), Kristen; great-grandson, Cameron and she greatly anticipated the birth of a great-granddaughter in March. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Henry, in 2011.