Mary G. Stang, 90, formerly of Lake Henry

February 6, 1928 - April 22, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 27, 2018 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry for Mary G. Stang, age 90, formerly of Lake Henry. Mary passed away April 22 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Margaret’s Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 26 and one hour prior to services on Friday, both at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. A rosary will be prayed at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the church.

Mary was born February 6, 1928 on a farm by St. Joseph, MN to Frank and Anna (Horsch) Glatzel. She graduated from St. Ben’s High School, attended St. Ben’s College and received an Associate Degree in Education from St. Cloud Teacher’s College. She taught grade school at the one room country school located near Kramer Lake in St. Joseph Township. She married Louis Stang on June 5, 1950 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. They began farming in 1955 and moved to their farm in Lake Henry Township in 1962.

Mary enjoyed being outdoors and doing the daily tasks of farming. She treasured her family above all. She also liked photography, poetry, singing, gardening, planting flowers around the yard, fishing, embroidery, and praying the rosary.

Mary is survived by her children Ruth (Charles) Schultz of Clearwater, Charles, Roger and Paul Stang of Lake Henry, Michelle (Roger) Watkins of Madison, WI, Virginia (Vern) Scherping of Swanville, Donna Bradford of Zealand, MI, Evelyn (Ronald) Nietfeld of St. Michael, Earl (Anne) Stang of Paynesville, and Sonia (Donald) Dickerson of Roseville, 31 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and her brother Leo (Theresa) Glatzel of St. Joseph, MN.

Preceding Mary in death were her parents, husband Louis (2008), daughter Marcia (1963), one infant son, and her siblings John (Dorothy) Glatzel, Rose (Anthony) Gornik and Margaret (LeRoy) Raupp.