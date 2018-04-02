Mary Ellen Lokken, 80, St. Cloud, MN formerly of Show Low, AZ

September 27, 1937 - March 31, 2018

Funeral Services will be at 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Mary Ellen Lokken, age 80 of St. Cloud, MN formerly of Show Low, AZ. Mrs. Lokken peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will be the celebrant and Reverend Doug Liebsch will be the con-celebrant. Burial of the cremated remains will take place at a later time in Arizona. Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and on Thursday from 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday at Daniel Funeral Home.

Mary Ellen was born in Rugby, ND, September 27th, 1937, the youngest of the 6 children of Vincent & Clara (Kunnanz) Schaan.

After graduating high school in Balta, ND, Mary Ellen attended nursing school in Valley City, ND. It was in Valley City where Mary Ellen met her soul mate, Paul Lokken. They were married on December 28th, 1959 and resided in Scranton, ND where they raised six children.

Mary Ellen spent her life in the service to others, as a wife, mother, nurse and friend. Many people were touched by her generous and giving nature. She especially enjoyed baking, dog walking, volunteering in her church, playing card games with her grandchildren, and loved sharing with others.

She is survived by; her 6 children, John (Lisa) of Green Bay, Wi, Joseph (Kristy) of Bismarck, ND, Jayne Lokken of St. Cloud, MN, James (Julie) of Delano, MN, Jay (Suzanne) of Merrifield, MN, Jerold (Marilyn) of Waterford, CT; 14 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, one sister Cathy (Joe) Heintz and one brother Leonard (Blanche) Schaan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, and three siblings, Alfred, Ray, and Bertha.

The family requests making memorial donations to a local food pantry or a local church fund for the poor in her honor.