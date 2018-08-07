Mary Ellen Kampa, 87, Foley

July 3, 1931 - August 7, 2018

Mary Ellen Kampa, age 87, of Foley, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 07, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, August 9th, 2018 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm. The Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on (Today) Wednesday, August 8th 2018 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Parish Prayers will be at 5 pm followed by the Christian Mothers Rosary on Wednesday at the church. Visitation will continue 1 hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home

Mary Ellen was born July 3, 1931 in Sauk Rapids, to John and Lucy (Jazdzewski) Kardash. She grew up in Sauk Rapids MN and graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1949. She married Richard Kampa on September 6th, 1952 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. The couple made their home in Sauk Rapids, then moved to Howard South Dakota, and finally settled in Foley MN. Mary Ellen was a member of the St. Lawrence Christian Mothers. Her faith was strong in knowing that God’s Will be done. She spent much time praying for others. Her other passions were sewing, making crafts of all kinds, wood working, gardening and being outdoors. She cherished the time she spent quilting with her friends.

Mary Ellen is survived by her children: Paul Kampa of Brainerd, Bonnie (David) Moeller of Clear Lake, Joseph Kampa of St. Cloud, and Ellen (Mark) Evans of Sauk Rapids; three grandchildren: Kristy and Justin Moeller, and Cassandra Evans; and five great grandchildren; sister, Helen (Ben) Landowski of St. Cloud; as well as other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard, 2015, parents, sisters Pauline (Oscar) Walker of Sauk Rapids, Marcella (Sam) Stockrahm of Indiana, and brothers, Henry, Richard, Albert, Lawrence, Jerome, John, Jim, Robert and Tom.

The family would like to thank the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital and the University of MN Medial Center Fairview Transitional Care Unit, and especially Dr. Buckley for the loving care provided to her.