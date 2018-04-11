Mary Catherine “Kay” Athmann, 82, St. Cloud

August 24, 1935 - April 8, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud for Mary Catherine “Kay” Athmann, age 82, of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Sartell. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 4-8PM on Friday, April 13, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services at church on Saturday. Parish prayers will be prayed at 5PM, followed by the VFW Auxiliary #4847 at 6:30PM on Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Kay was born on August 24, 1935 in St. Cloud to Edwin and Alma (Laubach) Winter. She married John Athmann on May 29, 1956 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for Sears in St. Cloud from 1968 until her retirement in 1996. Kay was a devout member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and All Saints Mission Group. She walked passionately in her faith and prayed the Rosary daily. Kay was also a member of the Eagles Auxiliary #622, Women of the Moose and VFW Auxiliary #4847. Kay enjoyed Crossword Puzzles, cross stitch, crocheting, knitting and trips to the casino. She also enjoyed fishing, but only when she could use her “secret bait” of canned corn. Kay was funny, and always enjoyed a good time. Above all else she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. We will all miss her banana bread. Kay will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Kay is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, John; children, Pam Siewert of St. Cloud, Becky of Lakeville, Brad (Shelly) of St. Cloud, Todd (Karen) of Becker, Dan (Jackie) of Lakeville; siblings, Tom Winter of St. Cloud, Michael (Kathy) Winter of Klameth Falls, OR, Joy (Mike) Reisinger of Avon, Jeff (Kim) Winter of Sauk Rapids, Missy (Nick) Ohmann of Sartell, Shawn (Sue) Winter of St. Joseph; ten grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.