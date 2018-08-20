Mary Ann Sophie Burt, 88, St. Cloud

August 15, 1930 - August 19, 2018

Mass of Christian burial will be at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at the Church of St. Paul, St. Cloud for Mary Ann Sophie Burt, age 88 of St. Cloud, MN. Mary Ann died on Sunday August 19, 2018, her sense of humor intact until the end and surrounded by her loving children. Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and entombment will be in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the services at the church on Tuesday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

The only daughter of Joseph and Dorothea (Zierten) Tetrault, she cherished the love and attention of her brothers, Joe, Eugene and Ed, all passed. She was an avid reader, loved her crossword puzzles, and was a cutthroat cribbage player. She is preceded in death by her son David, grandson Nicholas Peterson, and devoted husband, Richard who passed in 2012. Their 64 years of marriage was a lesson in commitment and yielded twelve grateful children; Jeanette (Curt)Hanson, Robert (Sue) Burt, Steven (Ida) Burt, Mary Jo (Richard) Peterson, Deborah Burt, Paul (Helen Ng) Burt, Christopher (Sue) Burt, Sarah Burt, Caroline (Tom Stenger) Burt, Charles (Renee) Burt, Benjamin (Regina) Burt. She was a caregiver extraordinaire and guided three generations with a strong moral compass, leaving behind 20 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Memorials are preferred to the Church of St. Paul, St. Cloud.