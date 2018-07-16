Mary Adele Weis, 90, St. Cloud and formerly of Paynesville

May 9, 1928 - July 14, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mary Adele Weis, age 90, of St. Cloud and formerly of Paynesville, who passed away on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Agnes Parish Cemetery in Roscoe.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 pm. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Mary was born on May 9, 1928 in Minneapolis to Stuart and Florence (Lutzer) Clarke. During high school, she worked at Dayton’s in Minneapolis to assist her family. Following high school, Mary attended classes at the University of Minnesota. She was particularly interested in art. She later worked at Graybar Electric in Minneapolis for several years. Mary enjoyed golfing and would golf before work in the mornings. On one of these golf mornings, a friend introduced her to Rainer Weis who she married on April 7, 1956 in Minneapolis. Following her marriage to Rainer, Mary ceased working outside the home to focus on her family.

Mary’s priorities were her faith, her family and her country. She was a long-time parishioner at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, MN. Later she became a parishioner at St. Anthony’s in St. Cloud. She participated actively in politics on behalf of her country. She served as a delegate to the DFL party for many years. She canvassed the state with Walter Mondale on behalf of the DFL party. Due to her strong pro-life beliefs, Mary later switched party allegiance and became involved in Republican causes. Mary assisted in going door-to door to take the census. Mary was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Well into her 80’s, Mary assisted at the VA in St. Cloud on behalf of the veterans who she loved and cherished. During this time, Mary also remained a devoted and loving mother to her growing family. Mary was always there for her family, even assisting with her young grandchildren well into her later years.

Mary is survived by her children, Dr. John R. Weis (Dr. Holly Carveth) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Dr. Ann (Thomas) Rolfs of Boston, Mass., Paul Weis of San Jose, Calif., Susan Weis of Chicago, IL., Mark (Michelle) Weis of Inver Grove Heights, MN, Peter (Carol) Weis of St. Cloud, MN, Dr. Julia (Daniel) Jacobson of St. Cloud, MN, Dr. Jeffrey (Anna) Weis of Saginaw, MN and grandchildren Emily and Eric Rolfs, John (Jack) Weis, Frank Gigler, Isaac Weis, Joseph and Rachel Weis, Augustine and Rainer Jacobson and Heidi and Luke Weis.