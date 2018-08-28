Marvin L. Larson, 74, St. Cloud formerly of Argyle

January 7, 1944 - August 27, 2018

A Latin Tridentine Requiem Mass of Catholic Burial will be 12:00 Noon on Friday, August 31, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud for Marvin L. Larson, age 74 of St. Cloud formerly of Argyle who passed away on Monday, August 27, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Father Joseph Poisson will officiate. Graveside obsequies will be held at Christ the King Cemetery in Browerville.

Visitation and recitation of the Rosary will be after 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Marvin was born January 7, 1944 in Grand Forks, North Dakota to Marcus and Louise (Storbakken) Larson. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Marvin was united in marriage to Judith A. Kalmoe on February 1, 1969, they later separated. He was employed by Cenex in Argyle for over 25 years retiring in 1997 as manager. Marvin converted to the Catholic Faith in the Fall of 2006, he most recently attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. He was a member of the Argyle American Legion #353 and Sportsman Club.

Marvin was an active sportsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. As a young man he was active in sports, playing football, baseball and basketball; later in life he enjoyed being a part of Wii Bowling League at Windmill Pond in Alexandria. Throughout his life he enjoyed participating and watching sporting events, especially the Minnesota Twins. Conversations with Marvin revolved around sports talk and his grandchildren. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren and their accomplishments.

Survivors include his son, Tracy (Martina DeMike) of Woodbury; daughters, Kristin (Mike) Lafreniere of Long Prairie, Kathleen (Paul Nordquist) Bartels of Sartell and Kimberly (Alex) Rekdahl of Blaine; 20 grandchildren; and sister, Mildred Hendrickson of Spanaway, Washington.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Arden.