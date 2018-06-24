Marvin C. Krippner, 86, St. Cloud

May 5, 1932 - June 24, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Marvin C. Krippner, age 86 of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, June 24, 2018 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate.

Entombment will take place with military honors at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be 4:00 p.m. followed by the St. Cloud Veterans of Foreign Wars Granite Post #428 at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Marvin was born on May 5, 1932 in Luxemburg, Minnesota to Roman and Mary (Pelzer) Krippner. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War. Marv married Mary Jane Sand on May 29, 1956 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He was employed by the United States Postal Service as a Mail Carrier for 34 years retiring in 1990. He was a member of St. John Cantius Parish and the St. Cloud Veterans of Foreign Wars Granite Post #428.

Survivors include his children, Chuck (Sue) of St. Joseph, Rick of Plymouth, Dale (Jenny) of Hanover, Ken (Theresa) of Otsego, Jane (Bryan) Horn of Richmond, Kathy (Todd) Bissett of St. Joseph, Karl (Carol) of Kimball, and Ed (Melanie) of St. Cloud; 20 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brother, Jim (Sandy) of St. Cloud; sisters, Betty (Ralph) Johannes of Cold Spring and Carol Partch of Sartell.

Marv was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Mary Jane on July 9, 2002.