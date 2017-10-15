Martin M. Thomas, 80, St. Cloud

November 13, 1936 - October 11, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church for Martin M. Thomas, 80, of St. Cloud, who died unexpectedly at home on October 11, 2017. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial with honors will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, and after 9:30 a.m. at the church on Tuesday. Parish Prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Martin was born November 13, 1936 in St. Cloud to Anton and Victoria (Krawiecki) Thomas. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. He married Marjorie Timmers on January 17, 1959 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. He lived all of his married life in St. Cloud and was employed at Horner Waldorf Stone Container for 38 years, retiring in 2002. Martin was a member of St. Augustine’s Parish, Past Commander and Chaplain of the St. Cloud American Legion Post #76, lifetime member of the Marine Corps League Valhalla Detachment Post #171, and a member of the United Paperworkers International Union where he served as Sec/Treas. for 38 years.

He enjoyed time with family, tinkering and family trips to Breezy Point.

He is survived by his children, Jeff (Rhonda) of Brainerd, Scott (Terri) of Maple Grove, Barbara (Jim) Warner of Buffalo, Laura Hinnenkamp of Waite Park; eleven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister, Chloe Brenny of Foley; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Martin was preceded in death by his wife, Marge in 2010; parents; grandson, Benjamin; son-in-law, Gary Hinnenkamp; and brothers, Clarence, Aloise “Duke” and Benedict.