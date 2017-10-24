Martin George Osmundson, 91, Waite Park

September 1, 1926 - October 23, 2017

Graveside services will take place at Oakside Cemetery in Atwater, Minnesota for Martin George Osmundson of Waite Park, on Saturday, October 28. A reception will be held at the home of his children, Jayson and Erin Osmundson, 2724 Edward Drive, St. Cloud, on Friday, October 27, from noon to 3 pm.

Martin was born September 1, 1926, in Litchfield, Minnesota to George and Hazel (Martin) Osmundson. He married Betty Lou Jordahl on November 12, 1966, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Martin loved plants and flowers. He owned a nursery in Willmar, Minnesota until he and Betty moved with their children to St. Cloud,

Minnesota. Martin and Betty celebrated fifty years together in 2016.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Hazel, and stepfather Orville C. Lee. He is survived by his wife, Betty, children Jayson and Erin (Walker) Osmundson and Edward and Lisa (Osmundson) Riley, and beloved grandchildren Sophia Frances and Grace Lee Osmundson.

We rejoice that Martin is home in glory with the Lord. Memorials to Centracare Hospice with deepest thanks.