Martin Family Circus Coming To MN State Fair [WATCH]

ROCKLAND ROAD: FORMERLY THE MARTIN FAMILY CIRCUS

My friends, Grammy Award winning artist Paul Martin, Formerly lead singer of EXILE, and Jamie Martin, daughter of Country Music Hall Of Famers, The Oak Ridge Boys singer, Duane Allen; and their talented children: Tallant, March, Kell and Texas, will be performing once again at the Minnesota State Fair, August 23rd at 10:30 and August 24th at 11:45 am at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell.

The Martin Family Circus name seems to confuse people. No. They DON'T bring farm animals with them. THEY are the circus. As they are working on a record deal, they thought a name that was easy to remember was necessary. You can look for them under their new name in the future, ROCKLAND ROAD.

THE REAL DEAL

This is NO novelty act. I've never seen such a talented bunch of individuals on one stage in my life. The fact that they are young doesn't change that. All of the children, ranging in age from 11 to 20, are multi talented. They can REALLY sing...I'm a lover of harmony singing, and having parents like Paul and Jamie, they've had the best teachers for harmony in the world. Paul sang with EXILE for years and Jamie is the daughter of Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys. Can you imagine? Growing up with one of the Oak Ridge Boys as your Grandpa? How cool is that!

SIDE NOTE

Paul Martin mixed and mastered my one and only album that was released in 1998, "When Love Comes Knockin." He also sang on the album, played guitar, and helped me organize some unbelievable harmonies for the record. You can find it at itunes or on youtube if you want to listen.

WATCH THE MARTIN FAMILY CIRCUS, THEIR NEW NAME "ROCKLAND ROAD"

