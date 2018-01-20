Martha J. Kurkosky, 90, Clearwater
February 20, 1927 - January 20, 2018
Memorial services celebrating the life of Martha J. Kurkosky, 90, of Clearwater will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in Clearwater. She passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital with family by her side. Her good friend, Tom Boone, will preside.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Martha was born on February 20, 1927 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania.
She is survived by her children; Mary Fisher, Marty (Joe) Van Lith, Barbara (Jack) Klemz, John (Jody), Ramona (David) Daniel, Caroline White; 14 grandchildren; and many great and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Frank David in 1946 and Dale Frank in 1972.