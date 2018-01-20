Martha J. Kurkosky, 90, Clearwater

February 20, 1927 - January 20, 2018

Memorial services celebrating the life of Martha J. Kurkosky, 90, of Clearwater will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in Clearwater. She passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital with family by her side. Her good friend, Tom Boone, will preside.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.