Martha Christine Rothstein, 90, Cold Spring

January 30, 1928 - December 31, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 4, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Martha Christine Rothstein, age 90, who died peacefully Monday, December 31, at Assumption Nursing Home surrounded by her loving children. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Friday afternoon from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Martha was born on January 30, 1928 in Richmond, MN to John and Elizabeth (Blonigen) Buermann. She married Andrew Rothstein on May 6, 1953 in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. Martha was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, quilting, puzzles and crafting. She loved “old time” music and watching the Minnesota Twins. She was a member of the St. Boniface Christian Women, Catholic United Financial and the St. Julian Mission Group.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Janice), Marlene (Jim) Graham, Kenneth, Marvin (Lois), Kathleen Silvers, Myron (Julie), Marcy (Dan) Schleper, Mathew (Deborah), Keith (Joseph Angaran); siblings, Irma, Herb and Joe; 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; infant grandson; great-granddaughter, Natalie; siblings, Martin, Edmund, Alma, Norbert, Robert, Rosalia, Eleanor, Roman and John.

Martha’s family would like to thank the care team at Assumption Home for their compassionate care.