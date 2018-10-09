Marshall G. Weems, 60, Sartell

September 21, 1958 - October 7, 2018

Funeral services will be at 10AM on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell for Marshall G. Weems, age 60 of Sartell who died Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Cherrywood Advanced Living West. Rev. Elizabeth Strenge and Rev. Jeff Sackett will officiate. Family and friends may call from 5-8PM on Friday, October 12, 2018 at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Marshall was born on September 21, 1958 to Jack and Gail (Driscoll) Weems in Wayne, MI. Marshall graduated from the University of Minnesota, Duluth where he developed a deep love for the UMD Bulldog hockey team. He married Julie (Fonger) on April 30, 1983 in Superior, WI. Marshall was the Port and Planning Director for Duluth, MN and then Superior, WI. He and his family moved to Sartell where he served as the Director for the St. Cloud HRA until he left to pursue other entrepreneur endeavors adventures including Cherrywood Advanced Living and various other real estate developments in the St. Cloud area. Marshall was a loving father and friend and was caring to anyone that he met.

Marshall is survived by his wife, Julie; son and daughter, Adam (Fargo, ND) Angie (Alex) Aschenbrenner of Maple Grove; grandson, Connelly Aschenbrenner; brothers, Martin (Kathleen) Weems of Maple Grove, Mark (Maribeth) Weems of South St. Paul, Darice Weems of Blaine, Dara (Greg) Leonardis of Turnersville, NJ and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Gail Weems; mother and father-in-law, Eleanor and Bob Fonger and sister-in-law, Roxann Fonger.