Married Couple Killed in Hit-and-Run in Eagan; Man Arrested

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) _ A married couple out for an evening walk were struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Eagan.

Authorities say a 36-year-old man was arrested early Friday.

The crash happened Thursday night, near a strip mall. Authorities arrived to find the 74-year-old man and 57-year-old woman in the parking lot. Both were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Deputy Chief Roger New says the man and woman lived nearby and walked the mall daily.

Their names were not released.