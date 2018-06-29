Married Couple Killed in Hit-and-Run in Eagan; Man Arrested
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) _ A married couple out for an evening walk were struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Eagan.
Authorities say a 36-year-old man was arrested early Friday.
The crash happened Thursday night, near a strip mall. Authorities arrived to find the 74-year-old man and 57-year-old woman in the parking lot. Both were pronounced dead at a hospital.
Deputy Chief Roger New says the man and woman lived nearby and walked the mall daily.
Their names were not released.
Police say the suspect's vehicle was found less than a mile away an hour later. The man was arrested in Apple Valley, about six miles away, several hours after the crash.