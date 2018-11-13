Marlys M. Finneman, 94, St. Cloud

May 21, 1924 - November 12, 2018

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for Marlys M. Finneman, age 94, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Monday, November 12, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the Church.

Marlys was born on May 21, 1924 to Peter and Anna (Schmidt) Grams in Cold Spring, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Reynold J. Finneman on October 10, 1944 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Northome. Marlys worked for many years as a waitress at the Commodore Club and as a seamstress for Stearns Manufacturing and Fingerhut. She was a member of the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622, the St. Peter’s Catholic Church Card Club and charter member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

She is survived by her four sons, Randy (Gerri), of St. Paul, Dale (Ardell), of West Lakeland Township, Leon (Elvie), of Vacaville, CA, Joe (Sherry), of Sauk Rapids; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; brother, John; sisters-in-law, Florence Severson and Donna Grams; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Marlys is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reynold on January 3, 2005; and thirteen brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.