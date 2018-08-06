Marlys Amanda Johnson Satterlee, 79, Rogers

August 31, 1938 - August 1, 2018

Marlys Amanda Johnson Satterlee, age 79, of Rogers, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. Services celebrating her life will be held at Word of Peace Lutheran Church in Rogers, MN. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 8th from 4:00 – 8:00 PM, and Thursday, August 9th, from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the church in Rogers. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 9th at the church. The family will hold a memorial service at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 11th at Salem Lutheran Church of Center in Salem, SD. Visitation will be one half hour prior to the service at the church in Salem. Interment will follow in the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery in Salem, SD. Arrangements are with Miller Carlin Funeral Home, St Cloud, MN.

Marlys was born August 31, 1938 in Winfred, SD to Lewis and Emma (Hanson) Johnson. She grew up on the family farm in Winfred, SD, attended Carlson Country School and graduated from Orland High School in 1956. She married Dennis F. Satterlee on October 25, 1959 in Salem, SD. The couple made their home in Sioux Falls, SD, and later moved to Brookings, SD, Akeny, IA, and Littleton, CO before finally moving to Rogers, MN in 1979.

Marlys was an active member of Word of Peace Lutheran Church and the greater Rogers community, she enjoyed reading, Hardanger embroidery, kniting, quilting, and having coffee with friends and neighbors.

Marlys is survived by husband, Dennis; children, Donald (Margaret), Oklahoma City, OK, Karen (Mike) Dear, Rogers, MN, Daniel (Tamara), Renner, SD, Carol (Carl) Larson, Rogers, MN; 12 grandchildren, Tristan, Trevor, Danny and Hope Satterlee, Alex and Andy Bernard, Brittany (Tim) Poindexter, Laura (Domenic) Dear-Sherony, Eric Dear, Brita (Zach Svoboda), Karianna and Cole Larson; and 3 great grandchildren, Rowan and Clara Poindexter and Ariella (Dear) Baker. She is also survived by sisters, Elaine (John) Barrick, Jeanette Hoek; brothers, Lyle (Sandi) Johnson, Virgil Johnson and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Myrtis Johnson.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.