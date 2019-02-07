Marlyn “Marty” G. Merrill, 83, Sauk Rapids

July 28, 1935 – February 5, 2019

Marlyn “Marty” G. Merrill, age 83, Sauk Rapids, MN died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Landings of Sauk Rapids, MN.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church, Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Marty was born July 28, 1935 in Little Falls, MN to Murvale A. and Frances Adeline (Vouk) Merrill. She served in the US Air Force from 1954 to 1958. Marty loved her family, her cat Dusty, bingo, and puzzles. She was a poetry writer and has 2 poems published in the library of congress. Marty helped out many people in the course of her life.

Survivors include her sister, Elaine Maurer of Annandale, MN, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Gene Merrill, LeRoy Merrill and Jerome Merrill; one sister, Alverna Thole; and her long time friend Vie Borg.

Memorials are preferred to your local food shelf.