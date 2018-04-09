Marley’s School Book Belonged to Blake Shelton

WHAT ARE THE ODDS?

What are the odds that anyone would notice Blake Shelton's name in a school book? Well, leave it to Marley! She was beyond excited when she realized the treasure she had in her hands.

WHAT'S UP WITH MARLEY'S MOM?

But Marley's Mom had different feelings. She couldn't believe the school still had a book from such a long time ago in circulation, and quickly stated that she wanted her child and others to get the education they need.

Comments were left that said the age of books has nothing to do with the quality of books; specifically, I believe this was a reading book; and be happy that these kids are reading and making great choices.

Most of the other comments agreed. The book was in great shape, was excellent reading material, and the smile on Marley's face is that of pure happiness!

Here is the original link to the story on facebook.