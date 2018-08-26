Marlene M. Abel, 73, St. Cloud

December 15, 1944 - August 23, 2018

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Marlene M. Abel, 73, of St. Cloud, who passed away peacefully on August 23, 2018, after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Marlene was born in St. Cloud, MN on December 15, 1944 to John P. and Marcella (Gohman) Schreifels. Marlene met the love of her life, Tom Abel and they married in 1963. Together they raised their two children, Ken and Michele.

Marlene will be remembered for her love of reading, running, and being surrounded by her family and many special friends.

Survivors include her husband, Tom; son, Dr. Ken (Lyn), Eau Claire, WI; daughter, Michele (Don Sinniger), Chanhassen; brothers, Gary (Pat), Baton Rouge, LA, John, St. Cloud; and five grandchildren, Megan Abel, Katelyn Abel, Cassandra (Justin) Todd, Jake Abel, and Ryan Abel Sinniger; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marcella Schreifels.

Special Thanks to her loving husband, Tom, her family, and CentraCare Hospice staff for their care and support.