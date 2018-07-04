Marlene Gill, 76, St. Joseph

October 9, 1941 - July 5, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Marlene Gill, age 76, of St. Joseph who passed away on Thursday, July 5, 2018 at her son’s home in St. Joseph. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Marlene was born on October 9, 1941 in Holdingford to Valentine and Frances (Blascziek) Jarnot. She married Ervin Gill on May 3, 1960 at St. Hedwig Catholic Church in Holdingford. They lived on a hobby farm in St. Joseph. She was a lucky woman and was known to carry a rabbit’s foot with her as well as other lucky charms. She was a wonderful homemaker who was famous for her oatmeal pie. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph.

Marlene enjoyed going to the casino, playing bingo, gardening, bird watching and listening to KASM old time music. Marlene was a happy and feisty lady that brought a smile to everyone.

She is survived by her children, Daniel (Darlene) of Eagle River, Alaska, Gerry of St. Cloud, and Allan (Darlene) of St. Joseph; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Korey) Budde, Janessa (Trevor) Sobania, Kyle Gill; great-grandchild, Madison Budde; brother-in-law, Dennis Meagher and many nieces and nephews.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ervin in 2014; brothers and sisters, John Jarnot, Louis Jarnot, Hedwig Kiley, Katherine Abrahamson, Jean Waletzko and Violet Meagher.