Marlene Gabbert, 83, Foley

September 18, 1935 - September 24, 2018

Marlene Gabbert, age 83, of Foley, passed away Monday, September 24, 2018 at her home in Foley. Funeral services for Marlene will be 11:00 AM Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Granite City Baptist Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 5:30-8:00 PM Wednesday, September 26th at the Foley Funeral Home and after 10:30 AM Thursday at the church. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Foley. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Marlene Edna Ebeling Gabbert was born September18, 1935 to Reuben and Edna (Anderson) in Owatonna, MN. She graduated from Owatonna High School in 1953. She was united in marriage to Herman Gabbert on June 25, 1954 in Owatonna, MN. Together they raised four children and dairy farmed in Owatonna, MN, Cooleemee, NC, Mountville, SC, Wells, MN, moving to Foley, MN in 1977. Marlene was employed by several banking institutions, namely Zapp Bank as an Operations Manager, where she was named Associate of the Quarter. She was a member of Granite City Baptist Church serving as treasurer for over 40 years. Marlene was an industrious woman known for her infectious laugh, financial savvy, dedication to God, and devotion to her husband and family. Marlene spent many hours cross-stitching family gifts and baking phenomenal desserts. She enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles, games shows, and watching the Minnesota Twins and local sports teams.

Survivors include her husband, Herman, children Martha Halley, Nancy Cook, Dean Gabbert, and Jamie Gabbert and their spouses; thirteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; brothers Reuben and James and their spouses. She was proceeded in death by her parents, infant daughter; siblings Lois Gerberding, Darrell Ebeling, and Majorie Ebeling.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to CentraCare Home and Hospice, especially Molly, RN, Lori, NA, and Dana, MT.