October 29, 1942 - April 15, 2018

Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, Princeton, MN, for Marlene A. Trebesch, 75, formerly of rural Zimmerman who died peacefully at N. C. Little Hospice, Edina, on April 15, 2018. Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Wednesday from 11 AM to 1 PM at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, Princeton (801 South Sixth Street), prior to the service. Interment will be in the Bellwood Cemetery, Zimmerman.

Marlene A. (Herrmann) Trebesch was born on October 29, 1942, to Otto and Andriena (Omundson) Herrmann in Estherville, IA. She married Kenneth F. Trebesch on July 17, 1965, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Princeton. Marlene walked strongly in her faith as a longtime member of Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church in Princeton. She volunteered as a ladies aide and was a member of the choir. Marlene was also a member of the Ladies Legion Auxiliary in Zimmerman, a Boy Scout den mother, and a Girl Scout leader. She worked and was very proud of her roles as an EMT driver, physical therapist aide, and a server at the high school cafeteria. Marlene loved painting, birdwatching, and gardening. She was a loving mother and enjoyed taking summer trips with the family in the RV, stopping in each U.S. state and Canada along the way. Marlene especially loved being a grandmother and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Marlene is survived by her children, David (Diana) Dugall of Michigan, Dean (Cathy) Kluge of Mankato, Kurt (Susan) Kluge of Shawano, WI, and Kim (Carl) Iliff of Chanhassen; grandchildren, Adam (Heather), Kjelsey (Nick), Austin, Chad, Nickolas, Evan, Marie, Peter, and Kendra; two great grandchildren, Kalen and Audrey; and siblings, Daniel (Yvonne) Herrmann and Otto (Deborah) Herrmann, Jr.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Andreina and Otto Herrmann; husband, Douglas Kluge in 1963; husband, Kenneth Trebesch in 2009; and siblings, Gloria Papenfuhs and Allan Herrmann.