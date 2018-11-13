Marla J. Lahr, 75, St. Cloud

September 10, 1943 – November 13, 2018

Marla Jean Lahr, age 75, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

A memorial gathering will take place on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Marla was born September 10, 1943 in St. Cloud, MN to Walter H. and Mary (Sherer) Schave. She was a 1961 graduate of St. Cloud Technical High School. On June 19, 1965 Marla was united in marriage to Leo Jerome Lahr in Sartell, MN. Marla was employed by Business Machines and Equipment from 1961 to 1970 and Marco from 1985 until her retirement in 2003.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen (Mike) Snyder of Sauk Rapids, MN; brothers, Walter Schave Jr. of Sartell, MN; Donald Schave of Sauk Rapids, MN; sister, Marie McKenzie of Sauk Rapids, MN; and three grandchildren, Courtney, Christopher and Cody.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Leo on February 12, 2000.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.