Mark Sakry Getting Ready to Call It A Career

ST. CLOUD -- Mark Sakry has just a week left in his long career with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota. He announced back in January that he would be retiring at the end of October, after 39 years with the organization.

Sakry was on the News @ Noon Show Monday to reflect back on his time with the organization. He says it has grown from just one site to three buildings and 15 KIDSTOP locations.

So we actually have 18 sites. We have about 1,700 children a day that we take care of and help and provide a meal for those kids. It's a big operation. Food insecurity is a very real thing for young kids in school and we're there to pick up the pieces after school for young families who may be struggling.

Sakry says last year the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota served over 126,000 meals to kids.

The club was started in 1974 at a building on Wilson Avenue in East St. Cloud.

Mary Swingle has been named as the new Executive Director .