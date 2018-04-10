Mark Moran Antique & Fine Art Appraiser Coming To Central MN

WJON.COM/Youtube

WHAT KINDS OF TREASURE DO YOU HAVE?

Do you have items in your home that have been handed down from generation to generation? Have you found something recently at a yard sale? Does the painting you own seem to be unique? Now is the time for you to take those treasures to Mark F Moran.

Click here for the link to Mark's website, which has the complete schedule of stops on the week long tour of central Minnesota. Don't miss this chance to have your items appraised.

LOCAL DATES

April 16 Cold Spring Library at Noon.

April 16 Clearwater Public Library, starting at 5 p.m.

April 17 Saint Michael Public Library, starting at Noon.

April 17 Elk River Public Library, starting at 5 p.m.

April 18 Delano Senior Center, starting at 9 a.m.

April 18 Grey Eagle Public Library, starting at 5 p.m.

April 19 Staples Library, starting at 5 p.m.

April 20 Big Lake Public Library, starting at 10 a.m.

April 20 Belgrade Public Library, starting at 6 p.m.

WATCH THE VIDEO

You can listen to the LIVE interview on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on WJON from Monday April 9th at 10:15am by clicking on the picture above.