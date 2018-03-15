Mark D. Kuklok, 54, St. Michael

April 23, 1963 - March 14, 2018

A gathering of family and friends will be from 11:30 - 1:30PM on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the Moose Lodge, 300 3rd St N, Waite Park, MN 56387. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Mark is survived by his siblings, Robert of Waite Park, Andrew (Sharon) of Rice, Harvey (Diane) of Andover, Steven (Christine) of Ramsey, James, Mary (Michael) Leyk of St. Augusta, Nancy (Steve) Walz of St. Joseph, Joan (Christopher) LaBelle of Ramsey; nine nephews; eight nieces; and many grand nieces and nephews.