Marjorie “Marge” A. Binsfeld, 89, St. Cloud

July 24, 1928 - January 27, 2018

Marjorie "Marge" Ann Binsfeld, age 89, St. Cloud, MN died Saturday, January 27, 2018 at St. Benedict's Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 2, 2018 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Thursday, February 1, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Parish prayers will be at 6:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Marge was born July 24, 1928 in Belle Prairie, MN to Ovid and Florence (May) Moran. She married Gene Binsfeld on September 13, 1948 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Marge was a homemaker and in her later years was employed as a receptionist at Family Counseling Associates. She was an active member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, one of the founding members of St. Cloud Heritage Quilters, member of MADD and a hospice volunteer.

She was a beautiful seamstress and talented quilter. She found joy in walking, reading, gardening and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband, Gene Binsfeld of St. Cloud, MN; son and daughters, Bob (Candy) Binsfeld of Lafayette, CO; Patty Jo Carlson of Fridley, MN; Jeanne (Dave) DelZoppo of St. Cloud, MN; Jan (Joe) Perske of Sartell, MN; Mary Sue (Frank Lindstrom) Binsfeld of Minneapolis, MN; Julie (Bruce) Anderson of Crystal, MN; and Peg Binsfeld of St. Cloud, MN; brothers, Roger Moran of St. Cloud, MN; Jerry Moran of St. Paul, MN; sister, Joyce Halstrom of St. Joseph, MN; 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, David Moran and sister, Patty Studanski.

Memorials are preferred to ALZ.org .