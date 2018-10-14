Marjorie K. Medina, 79, Sauk Rapids

August 11, 1939 - October 14, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 19, 2018 at Graham United Methodist Church, rural Rice for Marjorie K. Medina, age 79, who passed away Sunday at J.A. Wedum Hospice in Brooklyn Park. Rev. Ric Koehn will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church. Church prayers will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Margie was born August 11, 1939 at the St. Cloud Hospital to Leslie & Esther (Hartmann) Schumann. She married Warren Medina on June 22, 1962 at Graham United Methodist Church. Margie was an Elementary and Junior High Special Education teacher for Pierz School District for 21 years, retiring in 2001. She was a lifelong member of Graham United Methodist Church where she was chairperson of Council of Ministries, Treasurer, President of Women’s Group, Sunday School Teacher, and Northern District UMW Officer. She was also a 4-H leader from 1977-1987. Margie enjoyed playing cards with her sisters, traveling to New Mexico, and spending time with her family. She was a smart, faithful, fair woman who was proud of her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons, Curtis (Dana) Medina of Golden Valley and Todd (Melissa) Medina of Coon Rapids; siblings, Betty Meinert, Jerry (Carol) Schumann, Janice (Gary) Vannurden, Ardis Husfeldt, Beverly Hemmesch and Susie (Kelly) Allman; and grandchildren, Rachel, Natalie, Thomas and Charles Medina. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Ester Schumann; husband, Warren Medina in 2010; and son, Timothy Medina in 1968.