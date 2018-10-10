Marjorie E. (Fodness) Easterday, 91, Paynesville

August 27, 1927 - October 9, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville for Marjorie E. (Fodness) Easterday. Marjorie passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on October 9 at her home. Reverend Bob Kandles will preside. Burial will take place in the Burr Oak Cemetery, Union Grove Township, Meeker County. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday, October 16.

Marjorie was born August 27, 1927 in Heron Lake, MN, the daughter of Dr. Claude A. and Rosa Lee (Moore) Fodness. After her father passed away, her mother re-married to Vern E. Joslin. She graduated from Heron Lake High School in 1945. She went on to attend Lindenwood College in St. Charles, MO and received her education as an elementary teacher. She married Harold Easterday on August 9, 1948. They were proud parents of their daughter Sue, whom they adopted at 4 ½ months old on July 12, 1955, and their son David whom they adopted at 16 months old on July 3, 1957.

Marge had a great love for children, having taught elementary grades in Hutchinson, Morton, North Redwood, Redwood Falls, Olivia and Paynesville Public Schools and Sunday School and Bible School. She was also a member of her church circle in two communities, sang in the choir and a former member of the Eastern Star.

Left to mourn her absence is her husband of 70 years Harold, daughter Sue and Dick Putzke of Paynesville and son David of Paynesville, grandsons Cory Deadrick and Brad Putzke, great granddaughters Nicole and Samantha Deadrick.

Preceding her in death were her parents, great granddaughter Melissa Deadrick, and sister Lorraine (Norman) Wulf.

Memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice or Grace United Methodist Church.