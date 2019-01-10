Marilyn Walcheski, 82, Foley

November 10, 1936 - January 9, 2019

Marilyn Walcheski, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and sister passed away on January 9, 2019 at the Foley Nursing Center. A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-8 PM on Tuesday, January 15th at the Foley Funeral Home with a prayer service at 5 PM. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Almena, Wisconsin with visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery on her parents' gravesite. Service with Dignity provided in conjunction by Foley Funeral Home and Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland, Wisconsin.

Marilyn Ann (Sindelar) Walcheski was born November 10, 1936 in Turtle Lake, WI to Frank and Helen (Moskal) Sindelar. Marilyn enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren. She loved being called the ‘ding dong lady’ when she sold Avon, enjoyed being outside working in her garden and tending to her flowers, listening to Elvis, crocheting, biking, putting puzzles together, going on trips with the Foley High School Marching Band, going to the State Fair, eating taco pizza, all kinds of ice cream, and taking care of Angel, her beloved cat. Marilyn was a member of the Christian Mother’s Rosary Society and taught Religion Class at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Brennyville, MN. She also coordinated the Brennyville Church Bazaar for many years.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Roger; children: Rodney of Rice, Roxanne (Dwight) Watercott of Maple Grove, Gloriana (Jim) Prow of Sauk Rapids, Dale of Sauk Rapids, Christina Farnum of Minneapolis; grandchildren: Katelyn (Luke) Skogstad, Jana (Jared) Festler, and Ethan (Hanna) Prow; great-grandchildren: Stella Festler, Isabella Festler and Ryker Skogstad; sister, Jean Hart of Clayton, WI; brother, Richard Sindelar of Minneapolis; as well as many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Helen; infant daughter, Gloria Jean, and infant twins; infant grandson, Kyle Prow and brother-in-law John “Jack” Hart.

We would like to thank the Foley Nursing Center for all the care and love that they provided to Marilyn over the last 13 months.