Marilyn I. Moser, 81, Cold Spring and formerly of Eden Valley

April 8, 1936 - January 29, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 2, 2018 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Marilyn I. Moser, age 81 of Cold Spring and formerly of Eden Valley, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Thursday and after 9:30 a.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley. Pariah prayers will be at 4:00 p.m., followed by the Eden Valley American Legion Post #381 Auxiliary at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Marilyn was born April 8, 1936 in Jacobs Prairie to Alex & Emily (Neutgens) Phillipp. She married Robert J. Moser on June 6, 1956 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Marilyn worked as a home health care aid for Meeker County for many years. She is a member of Assumption Catholic Church, Assumption Christian Women and Eden Valley American Legion Post #381 Auxiliary. Marilyn enjoyed gardening, cutting wood, knitting, crocheting, and fishing. She was a caring, loving, compassionate, kind woman who walked strongly in her faith and prayed the rosary daily. She was patriotic and was especially proud of her family that served in the military. Marilyn loved driving the tractor and combine on the farm, and loved taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her children, Ann (Deron) Callis of Memphis, IN, Wanda (Dan) Reiter of Eden Valley, Sue (Tim) Weiss of Litchfield, Sandy (Dan) Jost of Richmond, Connie Moser (Roger Holthaus) of Richmond and Mike (Sara) Moser of Cold Spring; daughter-in-law, Julie Moser of Mattoon, IL; brother and sisters, Eldred Phillipp of Paynesville, Henrietta Phillipp of Eden Valley and Jeanette (Lynn) Seaton of St. Stephen; grandchildren, Jason, Kellie, Brad, Jenna, Jera, Jillian, Jim, Kayla, Jon, Christopher, Shawn, Brandon, Donavin and Kai; and great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Aselin, Norman, Landon, Mikey, Cooper, Nathan, Thomas and Louise Rose. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert on Aug. 16, 2010; and sons, John, Tom and Steve.